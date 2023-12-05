Elon Musk slams Paris Hilton for yanking her ads off X

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Elon Musk has slammed Paris Hilton for pulling her kitchenware adverts from X.



The 52-year-old Tesla boss kicked off a feud with the heiress-turned-entrepreneur after she took down her ‘Be an Icon’ promotions from the social media platform amid concerns over its anti-semitic content.



Elon wrote on X, which he bought when it was branded Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion: “The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”



In October, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino announced a partnership between the platform and Paris’ 11:11 Media firm.



But the heiress ended it after Elon seemingly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory last month.



Other companies including Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate and IBM also pulled ads due to his online activity.



Elon recently apologized for his post, but also abused advertisers for leaving the platform.



He said in November at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York: “I don’t want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money (go away.)



“Is that clear? Hey (Disney CEO) Bob (Iger), if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel.”



Paris has continued to promote her kitchenware line, which includes pink utensils, pans and tea pots emblazoned with her “That’s Hot” catchphrase, on X’s rival sites Instagram and TikTok.



The heiress, who hosts her culinary series ‘Cooking with Paris’ on Netflix has yet to publicly respond to Elon’s remarks, including his assertion that she is incapable in the kitchen.



Paris said about her kitchenware venture in an interview with Eater in November: “Looking at all the kitchenware available online and in stores, I just noticed it was so boring and not fun. I didn’t really see any pink. I just saw rusty, like, silver and boring colours.



“It seemed like there was something missing. I wanted to elevate people’s kitchens and make it more fun for them to cook.



“I want everyone to feel like an icon, even in the kitchen. Everyone should feel iconic no matter where they are.”