Nicolas Cage drops retirement hint: 'may have 3 or 4 more movies left in me'

Nicolas Cage has hinted he may retire from movies soon - because he only has "three or four" more films left in him.
The 59-year-old star - who turns 60 in January - has appeared in at least one motion picture every year for the last 37, but he could soon bow out of big screen performances.
He told Vanity Fair magazine: "It’s starting to solidify - I’m starting to cement my plan.
"I may have three or four more movies left in me.
"I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema.
"I think I took film performance as far as I could."
Cage is determined to "say bye on a high note", and then spend more time with his 14-month-old daughter August, who he has with his 28-year-old wife Riko Shibata.
He added: "I was taking stock of how much time I had left.
"I thought, 'OK, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?'
"It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family."
Cage - who is also dad to son Kal-El, 18, with Alice Kim, 39, and son Weston, 32, with Christina Fulton, 56 - recently admitted that as well as wanting to spend more time with his daughter, he would also love to read more going forward.
He recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'd like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter. I'm taking more stock of what's important.
"Maybe not make quite as many movies."
