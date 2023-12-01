224020
Shannen Doherty going ‘full steam ahead’ with Hollywood career as she fights for life against stage 4 breast cancer

Shannen Doherty is going “full steam ahead” with her career amid her stage 4 breast cancer fight.

The former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 52, is said to have a “plethora of gigs on the horizon”, according to TMZ, despite her condition continuing to worsen.

A representative for the star also told Page Six: “She is full steam ahead and she is (doing) great.”

The outlet added Shannen is keeping busy by attending several events, such as the recent ’90s Con alongside her ‘90210’ castmates in Tampa, Florida, in September.

She also reportedly has a string of talk show appearances booked to promote her new iHeartRadio podcast ‘Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty’ ahead of its debut this month, with appearances set to include ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’.

Shannen recently told People about her health battle – which has seen her breast cancer spread to her bones: “I don’t want to die. I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn’t a good person, but I am.

“I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die, like, ever.

“I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating, I’m not done with, hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not done.

“My greatest memory is yet to come.”

In June she told her fans on Instagram her cancer had spread to her brain after a CT scan showed she had brain metastases, a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain.

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in March 2015,

then announced in 2020 that she was battling stage 4 breast cancer, and said a year later she was “fighting to stay alive”.

