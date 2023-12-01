224020
226226
Entertainment  

Women get sexier as they age, says Jennifer Lopez

Sexier as you age, says J.Lo

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 460235

Jennifer Lopez thinks women "get sexier as they get older."

The 54-year-old star believes that there are a growing number of on-screen roles for older women in Hollywood, and Jennifer is keen to continue working for many years to come.

She told ELLE's December/January 2023 Women in Hollywood issue: "It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate.

"As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh.

"People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain."

Jennifer hasn't made any retirement plans, and she doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon, either.

The 'If You Had My Love' hitmaker - who is married to actor Ben Affleck - explained: "I see myself working [as long as] I want to. I don’t know what that age is.

"It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Stella's spoon is full

Stella's spoon is full

Must Watch | December 01, 2023

Real-life road runners

Must Watch | December 01, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- December 1, 2023

Daily Dose | December 01, 2023

Surrogacy was a difficult decision, says Paris Hilton

Showbiz | December 01, 2023

Holiday travel be like...

Galleries | November 30, 2023


221421
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


225292
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222048