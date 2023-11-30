225168
225725
Entertainment  

Daryl Hall feels 'ambushed' by John Oates in legal battle

Hall 'ambushed' by Oates

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 460011

Daryl Hall has claimed he was "ambushed" by John Oates' "malicious conduct."

The 77-year-old singer has taken out a restraining order against his Hall + Oates bandmate and in new legal documents, he's slammed the 75-year-old musician's plans to sell his share of their joint business venture Whole Oats Enterprises LLP (WOE) to a third party and accused him of making moves at a time deliberately designed to cause "the most harm" to him.

In a first-person declaration obtained by People magazine, Daryl wrote: "This recent bad faith conduct by John Oates and the Oates Trust has created tremendous upheaval, harm, and difficulty in my life, not to mention unnecessary expense and burden, during a time when I am in the middle of a tour throughout the US West Coast, Japan, and Manilla and need to focus and perform at top level.

"I believe that John Oates timed the Unauthorized Transaction to create the most harm to me. Respectfully, he must be stopped from this latest wrongdoing and his malicious conduct reined in once and for all."

Daryl branded John's actions "completely clandestine" and in "bad faith" and admitted he felt "ambushed."

He continued: "His behaviour has become adversarial and aggressive instead of professional and courteous. He began making numerous demands upon me related to, among other things, the social media and trademark assets in WOE, creating disagreements brought to my door by a revolving cast of lawyers.

"It appears to me that John Oates’ intent has become to burden and harass me without regard to my interests as his business partner, or the interests of WOE."

In previously-revealed documents, Daryl argued John selling his share of the business would be a violation of an agreement they made in October 2021 over WOE.

He has initiated an arbitration process to prevent his badmate from transferring all of his right, title and interest in the company to Primary Wave Music - who have owned a significant interest in the duo's song catalogue for over 15 years - without his consent.

Daryl sought the restraining order against John in order to close to Primary Wave transaction in order to "maintain the status quo of WOE before there is a change in control of the partnership in violation of the terms of the Agreement.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Parrot chills in face mask

Parrot chills in face mask

Must Watch | November 30, 2023

Cats doing cat things

Must Watch | November 30, 2023

Daily Dose- November 30, 2023

Daily Dose | November 30, 2023

Serena Williams: It's OK not to be OK

Showbiz | November 30, 2023

Past vs. present

Galleries | November 29, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226312


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225281



222194