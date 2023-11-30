Britney Spears urges fans to let their bums be ‘known’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears has urged her fans to let their bums be “known.”



The mom-of-two, 41, has become renowned for her raunchy social media posts, and in her latest video on Instagram she showed off more of her dance moves and workout routine as she told her followers to embrace all of their bodies.



She captioned an Instagram Story showing her gyrating: “It’s extremely important to let your (bum) be known in certain situations!!!



“Ps messing around because I’m bored as hell!!! Psss need roots done I’m Bamm-Bamm from ‘The Flintstones’!!!”



Britney also shared other videos from her fitness routine, which included an ab circuit and weight lifting.



She added: “Yoga!!! Cardio!!! Little goes a long way!!! And mediation because of my big forehead that thinks too much (three laughing face emojis.)!!!”



The posts came a day after the ‘Toxic’ singer shared a video of herself rolling around in bed wearing only a choker necklace while showing off her cleavage and pulling odd expressions.



Britney said in her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ about the “joy” her bizarre social media posts bring her: “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses.



“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it.”



Britney, who was bound by the terms of a controversial conservatorship between 2008 and 2021, is said to have alienated her sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, with her social media posts.



Jayden told Britain’s ITV in 2022: “It’s like almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop.”



Kevin said at the time: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school.



“Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it?”