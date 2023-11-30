Turning 60 was the best shift, says Jodie Foster

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jodie Foster experienced the "best shift" after she turned 60.



The Hollywood star celebrated her landmark birthday in November 2022, and Jodie has revealed that she's loving life in her 60s.



She told Interview magazine: "I felt these huge shifts the day I turned 30 and the day I turned 60. And 60 was the best shift of all, because I was struggling in my fifties.



"I was sort of like, 'Am I ever going to do anything meaningful again? Is this all there is?' And there’s that awkward phase where everybody who’s in their late forties or fifties is very busy getting all plumped and shooting stuff into their face.



"I didn’t want that life, but I also knew that I couldn’t compete with my old self. So my fifties were tough."



Jodie's outlook on life has been transformed since she turned 60.



The actress - who has focused on directing and producing over recent years - shared: "Then something happened when I turned 60. I was like, 'I figured it out. This is good.' There was something about going back to the work with a different attitude, I think. About really enjoying supporting other people and saying to myself, 'This is not my time. I had my time. This is their time, and I get to participate in it by giving them whatever wisdom I have.'



"Somehow it’s so much more satisfying to be a part of a team that’s doing something awesome than it is to be all on your own trying to jump up that hill and make something out of nothing while everybody’s like, 'Is it going to open well?' And the pressure I had being a leading lady? Gosh, it all disappears the minute you say, 'No.' It’s shocking how great that is."