Brian Austin Green hails 'strong' and 'honest' Shannen Doherty

Doherty 'strong' and 'honest'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 459973

Brian Austin Green feels Shannen Doherty has been "strong" and "honest" throughout her cancer battle.

The 50-year-old actor has heaped praise on his former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star, who recently confirmed that her Stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones.

Brian told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's strong, she's honest, she just perseveres. She gets through whatever's going on and even if it's hard she will share that."

The actor also believes that Shannen, 52, can serve as a source of inspiration for other people.

He said: "I think it benefits people that are around her to see somebody going through a difficult situation and still keeping her head up."

The actress continues to receive treatment for her cancer and she remains as determined as ever to keep fighting.

Shannen - who played Brenda Walsh on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' between 1990 and 1994 - recently told PEOPLE: "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not - I’m not done."

The actress explained that she feels "grateful for every second" after being diagnosed with cancer.

She shared: "I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed.

"We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here."

Shannen also cherishes spending time with her friends and family.

She said: "I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."

