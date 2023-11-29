KISS star Paul Stanley worried 'it was his time' during health scare

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

KISS star Paul Stanley was worried "it was his time" during his recent health scare.



The 71-year-old musician recently came down with the flu which forced the 'Rock and Roll All Nite' glam rock legends to cancel three gigs on the final leg of their 'End of the Road World Tour', with the last show coming at New York City's Madison Square Garden this weekend.



During a pre-show question and answer session before their recent Indianapolis gig, Paul reflected on the severity of his illness.



He said: "I’ve done shows with cracked ribs, I’ve done shows with a 102 [degree] fever. I was wondering if it was my time.”



Shows were scrapped in Ottawa, Toronto and Knoxville on November 21, 22 and 24 and they're not likely to be rescheduled.



He previously wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible.



"I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies.”



The band - which also includes made up of Gene Simmons, 74, Tommy Thayer, 63, and Eric Singer, 65 - could still work on other KISS-related projects after their final tour.



Simmons told 519 Magazine: "This tour is the end of the road for the band, not the brand.



“KISS is a universe of its own – movies, merchandise, maybe even Broadway. The band will end, but the KISS experience… it’s immortal.”



And he is open to the 'Detroit Rock City' group handing over the "baton" and having younger talent continue under the band's name.



He previously told Rolling Stone: "You want to go out while you’re on top.



And remember, we introduce ourselves with, 'You wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest mofo band on the planet, Kiss.' At some point, those words are not going to mean very much, when I’m in my rocket-propelled wheelchair with a hot nurse pushing me around."



Asked if he would allow other musicians to keep the band going, he replied: "I’m totally open to that idea.



"Why not pass the baton, pass the crown to four new, young people who are deserving?"