225168
222232
Entertainment  

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith 'will stay together forever'

Jada and Will stay together

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 459789

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are "staying together forever."

The 52-year-old actress has suggested that she will remain married to Will, 55, even though she previously revealed that they've been separated for years.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host tells Jada: "I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in [Jada's memoir, 'Worthy?'], whether they stay together forever or not. It sounds like you're staying together forever."

Jada - who has been married to Will since 1997 - then replies: "We're staying together forever."

Jada then seemed to suggest that their attempts to live separately have been unsuccessful.

The Hollywood star said: "I tried. We tried."

In October, Jada revealed that she and her husband had been leading separate lives for years.

The actress and Will chose to remain married, even though they have lived separately since 2016.

She told the 'TODAY' show: "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce."

Jada and Will kept their unusual dynamic a secret for years.

Asked why they chose to adopt this lifestyle, Jada replied: "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

Jada also explained they they both felt "exhausted" by their efforts to make their romance work.

She said: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Smart dog assembles a pyramid

Smart dog assembles a pyramid

Must Watch | November 29, 2023

Amazing what the gym can do...

Must Watch | November 29, 2023

Daily Dose- November 29, 2023

Daily Dose | November 29, 2023

Natalie Portman discourages child actors

Showbiz | November 29, 2023

Nature is neat

Galleries | November 28, 2023


223464
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225948