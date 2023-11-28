225079
Entertainment  

Charli XCX announces engagement to George Daniel

Charli XCX is engaged

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 459728

Charli XCX is engaged to George Daniel.

The 31-year-old pop star has taken to social media to reveal that she's engaged to George, the drummer of The 1975.

Charli - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - first shared the news on her private Instagram account, posting a snap of her engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

The singer later took to her public Instagram account to share more photos of her engagement ring with her online followers.

Some of Charli and George's showbiz pals have already taken to Instagram to respond to the news.

Dua Lipa wrote: "aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! [heart emojis] congratulations lovebirds!!!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Matty Healy - the frontman of The 1975 - has also reacted to the news.

The 34-year-old star replied: "I cry [tears emoji] (sic)"

Charli and George, 33, first worked together in 2021, when they joined forces to record 'Spinning'.

And the loved-up couple made their romance Instagram official last year, when they shared a series of photos of themselves on holiday.

Since then, Charli and George have worked together on various music projects, and Charli has even admitted to being inspired by the drummer.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Charli previously shared: "Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work.

"It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Nature is neat

Nature is neat

Galleries | November 28, 2023

Paris Hilton kept baby daughter secret from family

Showbiz | November 28, 2023

Sapphie the pomsky learns math

Must Watch | November 28, 2023

Libraries for everyone!

Must Watch | November 28, 2023

Cute and funny cats

Galleries | November 28, 2023


225910
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226068


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


226322
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225948



222194