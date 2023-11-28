226483
225589
Entertainment  

Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon goes on hunger strike as she calls for permanent end to Israel-Hamas conflict

Nixon goes on hunger strike

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 459600

'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon is on a hunger strike as she calls on President Joe Biden to ask for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The 57-year-old actress and activist - who previously ran for New York Governor - is "sick and tired" of people dismissing civilian casualties as a "routine toll of war" and has pleaded with the world leader to use his power to put an end to the brutality for good.

Two of Cynthia’s three children are Jewish, and she has been inspired by her son to use her voice to “affirm as loudly as possible” for a permanent ceasefire.

She said: "I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that never again means never again for everyone.

"In seven weeks, Israel has killed more civilians on a tiny strip of land than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan.

"I am sick and tired of people explaining away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths.

"I would like to make a personal plea to a president who has, himself, experienced such devastating personal loss, to connect with that empathy for which he is so well known and to look at the children of Gaza and imagine that they were his children."

Cynthia joined politicians from five US states outside The White House in Washington D.C. to protest with a hunger strike to mark what would have been the end of a four-day truce, which will now continue for two more days.

One of the placards she held up read: “Biden, you are starving Gaza. Permanent ceasefire now!”

At the time of writing, Israel has released 117 of 150 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas has released 51 Israeli hostages as the conflict is paused.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
A twist on musical chairs

A twist on musical chairs

Must Watch | November 28, 2023

Shocked the whole restaurant

Must Watch | November 28, 2023

Daily Dose- November 28, 2023

Daily Dose | November 28, 2023

Kylie Jenner 'never lost contact' with Jordyn Woods

Showbiz | November 28, 2023

Absolute perfection

Galleries | November 27, 2023


225445
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226242


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


224248
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226322



222510
225284