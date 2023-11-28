226321
Duke and Duchess of Sussex househunting in Los Angeles

Royals househunting in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are househunting in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan currently live in the Montecito area of California, but are keen to be closer to Hollywood after recently attending a string of high-profile events.

In September, the couple - who have children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - were seen househunting in Malibu but sources told TMZ they decided against the $8 million plot of land they viewed because they felt the site - which had a swimming pool already built and approval for a large home - didn't fit with their priorities of privacy and community.

Harry and Meghan have yet to look around any houses in Los Angeles and are open to different neighbourhoods in the city.

The couple bought their first home in California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, having initially stayed in Los Angeles at actor-and-producer Tyler Perry's home for several weeks before their location was made public.

Their current neighbours include TV titans Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

News of the their potential move comes amid reports former 'Suits' star Meghan is considering a return to acting as well as possibly reactivating her lifestyle brand The Tig.

A source recnetly told Life and Style magazine: "She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry.

"But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved."

