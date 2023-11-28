Kim Kardashian lands Netflix deal for comedy

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian's comedy has reportedly been sold to Netflix.



The 43-year-old reality superstar is normally seen on Hulu as part of her family's megahit show 'The Kardashians' but is to star in and produce the comedy film 'The 5th Wheel' and its rival streaming giant has won the bidding war for its distribution.



An insider told Deadline: "[Kim] has been very hands on in the process to sell the female-driven comedy, appearing at each meeting to deliver the pitch and the studios are lining up to get in business with her."



recently appeared in season 12 of 'American Horror Story', portraying PR Siobhan Walsh, alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne.



She's also voiced the poodle Delores in a pair of 'Paw Patrol' films.



The news about a potential move into live-action movies comes after her mom Kris Jenner raised concerns about her daughter having too much on her plate in the latest season of 'The Kardashians'.



The businesswoman completely forgot a whole part of her day where she met fans and told them all about her brand SKIMS' secret plans because she was suffering from the signs of burnout.



On a recent episode of 'The Kardashians', she had rehearsals for her role in 'American Horror Story', a Time magazine cover shoot, a Met Gala dress fitting, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala, an appearance on the 'Today' show, and watched her brother-in-law Travis Barker's Blink-182 show.



However, there is one part of her day she completely forgot, greeting fans at the Tiffany's store and sharing where she was on social media.



She said whilst showing the footage: "I had no idea that I stopped at the Tiffany's store and was posting all about it.



"Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream."



Momager Kris, 68, was concerned about her daughter burning out and quizzed her over her schedule.



Kim admitted doing 'American Horror Story' "put me over the edge."