Former WWE star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch sentenced for deadly car crash

Tammy Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison in connection with a deadly car accident in 2022.



The former WWE star has been handed a ten-and-a-half-year sentence for driving with a suspended license and a further seven years for DUI manslaughter.



Sytch, 50, who rose to stardom in the 90s and was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 will also serve eight years of probation following her release from prison.



Sytch previously pleaded no contest to the counts levelled against her and she actually addressed the victim's family during her latest court appearance.



According to TMZ, she said in the courtroom: "I know my words are not enough but please know that I think about you every day."



Sytch, who went by the name of Sunny during her wrestling days, also broke down in tears during her court appearance.



Sytch faced a maximum of 26 years in prison. The former wrestling star was arrested in May 2022, after a 75-year-old man was killed in a collision in Florida.



Officials assigned to the case alleged that Sytch had a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.



She initially received bond in the case. But just days later, she was sent to prison after prosecutors determined that she was too much of a risk to the community.



A judge said at the time: "The defendant is a threat to the community and I do not feel that a monitor would protect the community."



In July 2020, Sytch was arrested on charges of eluding a police officer, violating a domestic violence restraining order and operating a vehicle during a second license suspension.



She was released from prison 11 months later.



Sytch subsequently told WrestleZone.com: "I am happy to be finished with my sentence and I am anxious to start the next chapter of my life."