Dua Lipa in talks for 2024 stadium tour

Dua Lipa is reportedly in talks for a 2024 stadium tour.



The 'Levitating' hitmaker – who is also rumoured to be in talks to headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival - could be set to graduate from arenas to stadiums next summer following the success of her 2022 'Future Nostalgia' jaunt.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dua is going to be everywhere in 2024 – ­currently her team are looking at ­pencilling in her first ever stadium shows next ­summer.



“Her 2022 Future Nostalgia tour had 12 arena shows in the UK so a couple of massive ­stadium gigs is definitely possible. Her star has only grown since then.



“Right now, no dates are confirmed and locked in but it’s on the cards.”



The 28-year-old Grammy-winning pop star inspired a whole new generation with her seminal 2020 disco-pop LP 'Future Nostalgia', and as her third album campaign gets underway, her team says they are aiming to "change pop culture" again.



Warner's Alex Burford recently told Music Week: “A successful Dua campaign is one that lasts a couple of years or more. We want more diamond records. We want streams of two billion plus. We want her to be the most streamed artist in the world.”



He added: “We went into the campaign thinking, ‘Judge us in two years’ and we want to have huge culturally important moments in that time, in the same way Future Nostalgia defined a particular time and became a really important album. The goal is not to have success in any one week, the goal is to change pop culture."



So far, Dua has released the lead single 'Houdini' from the LP, which sees the star go from disco-pop to electronic psychedelic pop.



She recruited Kevin Parker of the Psychedelic outfit Tame Impala to co-produce the upcoming record alongside rave and electronic pioneer Danny L. Harle.



Meanwhile, Dua was thrilled to have bought back her publishing rights to her back catalogue, while encouraging young artists to get lawyered up.



Speaking to Audacy, she said: “I think it’s just something I’ve always wanted — to be in control of my own music."



She added: “To be able to have all the rights back to my songs feels really good. It’s my life’s work, so it’s good to be the person to say what happens with it.”