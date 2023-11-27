Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with third sexual assault lawsuit

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been hit with a third sexual assault lawsuit.



The 54-year-old rapper – who recently settled out of court with his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie, 37, after she filed a suit accusing him of rape and abuse – is now said to be facing fresh accusations from a woman known only as Jane Doe that he and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, 59, took turns sexually assaulting her and her friend in either 1990 or 1991.



TMZ has reported she claims in legal documents she met Sean and Aaron at a record label event and brought her and her friend drinks whilst flirting with them.



But a representative for Sean told the Daily Mirror in a statement: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute.



“This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit… the public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”



Jane Doe is said to claim Sean and Aaron took her and her friend to Aaron’s apartment where they were given alcohol and she was then reportedly coerced into having sex with Sean.



She claims Sean then left the room and Aaron came in and raped her – while her friend was also reportedly raped by the pair.



Along with Cassie’s now-settled suit against Sean, a second one was filed against him by Joi Dickerson-Neal.



She alleged she was “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” by the rapper and added he reportedly created and distributed “revenge porn” of her.



A representative for Sean told TMZ about her suit: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head.



“Ms Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”



The second suit was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims of sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits past the typical statute of limitations, and the deadline to file was Nov. 23.