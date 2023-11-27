Ozzy Osbourne back to smoking weed as he fears he has only 10 years to live

Ozzy Osbourne has gone back to smoking weed as he fears he has only 10 years to live.
The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, who is afflicted with Parkinson’s and pain from a string of surgeries, revealed his wife Sharon, 71, recently told him off for puffing on a joint, but he told her he doesn't think he has long left so it didn’t matter.
He told The Sun: “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence.
“I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to Switzerland and get it done quickly.
“I saw my father die of cancer. I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for? It’ll kill you!’
“I said, ‘How long do you want me to live for?’
“At best, I’ve got 10 years left and, when you’re older, time picks up speed.”
Sharon added in a joint chat with The Sun about her husband’s health: “At times I’ve just felt so helpless and so bad for Ozzy. He’s gone through all these operations and the whole thing has felt like a nightmare.
“He hasn’t lost his sense of humour, but I look at my husband and he’s here while everyone else is out on the road.
“This is the longest time he hasn’t ever worked for. Being at home for so long has been so foreign to him.”
Ozzy is set to turn 75 in December and on Thursday night picked up the Icon Award at the first Rolling Stone UK Awards.
The rocker is set to retire as he continues to battle a rare – but mild – form of Parkinson’s.
But he said it is surgeries following a fall in 2019 that have resulted in his biggest health fights.
An accident dislodged metal rods which had been inserted into his back after a quad bike accident at his home in Buckinghamshire in 2003 and earlier this year, the rocker underwent spinal surgery for a fourth time in a bid to repair another operation – where a tumour was also discovered.
