Brad Pitt slams teen son's social media rant as 'depressing smear'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt has reportedly slammed his teenage adopted son’s unearthed social media rant against him as a “depressing” smear.



The 59-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor, who has three biological and three adoptive children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 48, was branded “despicable” by his boy Pax Thien in a private Instagram account exchange with his friends that emerged on Tuesday – and which also claimed Brad made his children “tremble in fear.”



But a member of the Oscar-winner’s inner circle told The Sun: “Brad has great respect for all of his children and it's depressing to see this dragged up.



“It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.



“He chooses to keep a dignified silence and that speaks volumes.”



The Sun added other sources claimed “half” Brad’s children “don’t see him at all.”



Their source added he has contact with his biological kids, saying: “He still sees Shiloh and the twins whenever he can, though not as often as he would like.”



Brad has biological children Shiloh Nouvel, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt with Angelina, as well as adopted kids Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, 18, and Pax, who is now 19.



Pax said in the explosive rant posted to mark Father’s Day in 2020 when he was 16 – and which has only now been revealed by DailyMail.com: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.



“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.



“You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.



“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”



Pax was adopted by Angelina in Vietnam in 2007, and alongside his rant he posted a photo of Brad collecting an Oscar, and added: “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.



“So Happy Father's Day, you f****** awful human being!!!”



An insider told the MailOnline about the post: “It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents. He keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.”



The emergence of the teen’s explosive outburst could deepen the rift between Brad and Angelina – who told Vogue in 2021 that she had left Brad for the “wellbeing” of her family.



She filed for divorce from the star in 2016, two years after they married and days after reports of a clash between Brad and Pax’s older brother Maddox on a private jet.



There were allegations Brad had been drinking and the alleged row sparked a probe by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.



Angelina – who is currently at war with Brad over her sale of her half of their formerly jointly-owned vineyard in France – initially took full custody of their six children, but a new arrangement in 2021 allowed them to spend half their time with Brad.



The decision was revoked after it turned out that the judge on the case had close business relations with the actor.