Susan Sarandon dumped by top Hollywood agency amid ‘anti-Semitism’ storm

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Susan Sarandon has been dropped by top Hollywood agency UTA amid her ‘anti-Semitism’ storm.



The 77-year-old ‘Dead Man Walking’ actress has stunned her industry and fans by spending the past few weeks raging against Israel and is now under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, after saying Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America.”



Page Six has now reported she has been dropped from UTA as “several staffers were extremely hurt” by her comments.



A UTA spokesperson told the outlet the agency is no longer representing the star, who has been a client of the agency since 2014 and whose beloved movies include ‘Thelma and Louise’.



Susan made her controversial comment about Jews after she attended a string of rallies in New York tackling the Israel-Hamas conflict – during which she also joined in the chant “From the river to the sea.”



It is a war cry used by pro-Palestinian activists and Hamas that many have blasted as an anti-Semitic demand for the destruction of Israel.



Susan said at a recent demonstration: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”



She has also come under fire online for retweeting posts on X celebrating Pink Floyd’s outspoken frontman Roger Waters, 80, who has spent years being accused of anti-Semitism.



Susan took to X to highlight an appearance by Roger at an event in Uruguay, and resent one post that said: “Despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd took the stage in Uruguay, donning a Kufiyyah and advocating for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.”



Muslim-American journalist Asra Nomani is among those slamming Susan for her remarks and stance on the war.



She listed the privileges enjoyed by her family in the US after she said on X: “Hi there @SusanSarandon. Let me tell you what it means to be Muslim in America.”



The reporter added: “Please don’t minimise the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitising the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life – and freedoms – she offers Muslims like my family.



“Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet.”



Susan is known as a left-wing campaigner known for her protests with Jane Fonda against the Iraq war, as well as her support for former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders and her climate change stand.



Last year, she shared a now-deleted Twitter post comparing police gathered at the funeral of slain NYPD detective Jason Rivera to fascists.