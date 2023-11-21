Adele is said to have confirmed she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul.
The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 35, has been notoriously private about her two-year relationship with the sports agent, 41, but she has now reportedly publicly shared the news they got quietly hitched during her long-time friend Alan Carr’s stand-up show on Saturday.
Two members of the audience recounted how she made the admission to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, who shared their accounts on their Instagram page.
One fan is reported to have said: “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience.
“Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.'”
Another concertgoer told the outlet: “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.
“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.
“She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him – they’re best friends.”
A third person shared a similar anecdote on X, and alongside a screenshot of the other fans’ messages, said: “She was at a comedy show in LA and he asked if anyone got married recently and she said ‘I did.'”
Adele has referred to herself as Paul’s “wife” on multiple occasions, most recently at her Las Vegas residency show in September.
The mum-of-one, who has 10-year-old son Angelo with her charity boss ex-husband Simon Konecki, 49, told a female fan: “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”
When the fan asked: “Can you try?” Adele replied: “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”
Adele confirms she secretly married boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele confirms marriage
Adele is said to have confirmed she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
Kitten takes a tumble
2 or 3 dalmatians
Daily Dose- November 21, 2023
Holly Madison's 'odd time' after Hefner's death
- Shanda aims even higherVernon - 10:30 am
- Traffic lights off after crashPenticton - 10:27 am
- E. coli not guilty pleaCalgary - 9:59 am
- Hwy 97 blasting closureSummerland - 9:54 am
- Last service in 1913 churchVictoria - 9:51 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]