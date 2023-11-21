Rod Stewart wants to return to Las Vegas with a "big band" show.
The 78-year-old rock icon - who celebrates his 79th birthday in January - isn't planning on retiring any time soon, and if his new swing album with Jools Holland proves popular enough, he is looking to head back to Sin City for a special run of sows.
He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "If I go back to Vegas - and I'd like to - if the album's a big success, maybe I could do a swing show, big band stuff."
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker described performing live as "highly addictive", although he's not the biggest fan of "sitting in hotel rooms" waiting for the next gig.
He added: "That two hours on stage is the most potent drug you can imagine. It's highly addictive.
"It's all the bloody in between time I don't like, sitting in hotel rooms. Although when I am sat around like that, I build my model railroad so that I'm not idle.
"It's something I'm working on for five or six hours a day. While all the banders are sitting around picking their noses, I'm occupied."
Indeed, there was a time where his model railway hobby almost took over his future as a legendary musician.
He recalled: "My dad was the first person who bought me a model railroad but also the first to buy me a guitar instead of a part for my train set.
"When I was young I said, 'Dad, I don't want a guitar - I want that signal.'
"So it's always been a huge part of my life and it's a huge part now."
Rod Stewart has big ideas for Las Vegas return
Rod Stewart eyes Vegas
Rod Stewart wants to return to Las Vegas with a "big band" show.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
Kitten takes a tumble
2 or 3 dalmatians
Daily Dose- November 21, 2023
Holly Madison's 'odd time' after Hefner's death
- B.C. wolves in crosshairsBC - 7:40 am
- Dozens dead in stampedeCongo - 7:36 am
- US home sales slumpBusiness - 7:31 am
- Dave returns to Late ShowEntertainment - 7:28 am
- Brad a 'world-class a**hole'Entertainment - 7:27 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]