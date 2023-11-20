Gwyneth Paltrow backs use of psychedelics in mental health treatment

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gwyneth Paltrow supports the use of magic mushrooms in mental health treatment.



The 'Iron Man' actress has examined research on the subject and backs the use of psychedelics when it comes to "addressing" certain issues.



Playing a game of 'Slay or Nay' with People magazine, she hailed medicinal mushrooms a slay and said: "I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be — and currently are — the next most interesting area in addressing mental health."



The Goop founder admitted she will "say yes to a sound bath" any chance she gets because she considers them to be "really healing", and she's also a fan of lemon water.



She said: "Lemon water is a slay. It's very good for the body, good to flush out, great to drink first thing in the morning."



But the 51-year-old star - who is married to Brad Falchuk and has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin - gave face taping to prevent wrinkles a nay, because she doesn't think it worked.



However, she pondered: "I remember my mother having these things called Frownies when I was little that she taped a triangle to her forehead, but actually she didn't have a lot of forehead wrinkles, so maybe they work."



When it comes to slugging, the practice of coating the skin in petroleum jelly for hydration, Gwyneth is neutral.



She said: "Slugging looks sticky, but if you're into it, it can't hurt you."



Gwyneth recently praised her ex-husband for the way he comes and "sprinkles fairy dust" when he returns home from his Coldplay commitments to be with their children Apple, 19, and 17-year-old Moses.



She said: "[Chris] has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them ... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings - it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."



Gwyneth and Chris, 46, have managed to make their kids their number one priority since their break-up.



The Hollywood star explained: "I just always say, to say you want to put your kids first and actually to put them first are two different things. I think we all think we want to put our kids first, but when it's sort of ... you're making a sacrifice or you feel angry or hurt, sometimes it's hard to do that."