Blake Shelton: I don't miss being on The Voice

Blake Shelton doesn't miss appearing on 'The Voice'.

The 47-year-old singer appeared as a coach on the show for 23 seasons, but Blake doesn't regret his decision to walk away.

Asked if he misses being on the program, Blake said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "Not yet. I mean, I did that for 23 seasons."

Blake made his debut on the show in 2011, and he didn't plan to stay as long as he did.

He shared: "To be totally honest about it, you know, I wasn’t even planning on being there that long.

"I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then obviously COVID hit, and then I didn’t want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do."

Blake announced his decision to quit the show in 2022.

He explained in a statement at the time: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.?It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

By contrast, Blake has admitted that he could never walk away from the music business.

The singer insisted hasn't lost any of his enthusiasm for his work.

Blake told PEOPLE: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."

