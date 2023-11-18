Phil Collins’ treasures including piano being sold in $4 million auction by his ex-wife

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Phil Collins’ beloved former possessions are part of a $4 million auction by his ex-wife.



The ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’ singer, 72, married Orianne Cevey, 49, in 1999 before they divorced in 2006 after having two sons and she is now selling his belongings including jewellery.



She told Page Six about the sale, which experts say is set to net $4 million: “It pains me to part with these cherished items, but I recently downsized homes and simply do not have room for many of the items. These are some of our most prized family possessions.”



The auction includes Phil’s Yamaha piano, as well as his Wurlitzer jukebox, with the items being auctioned by Miami-based Kodner Auction Gallery.



Page Six reported the lot is estimated to be worth $2,987,500 to $4,307,200.



Orianne added the Yamaha piano was their family’s and used by Phil to teach their 22-year-old son Nicholas how to play.



She and Phil also had 18-year-old son Matthew, and it’s understood the piano could sell for up to $100,000.



Orianne added: “I am also auctioning off a huge collection of Chanel. I was Chanel’s number one client when I started collecting in 2001 with more than 500 pairs of Chanel shoes in my collection.”



Also heading to the auction are Chanel clothing, shoes, boots, and a large selection of Van Cleef and Arpels jewellery.



Kodner Auction Gallery president Russ Kodner said: “This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the most personal and iconic items from the private collection of Phil and Orianne Collins.



“These items are some of Phil Collins’ most iconic instruments and collectibles, and Orianne’s most prized possessions.”



Cevey said that a “large portion” of the proceeds from the sale, set for 6 December, will be donated to the Never Give Up Foundation, which fills in the gaps needed to build a more inclusive future for those with disabilities such as spinal muscular atrophy.



Orianne reportedly had to foreclose on her $6 million Florida home in June and struggling to sell the six-bedroom Fort Lauderdale mansion amid her bitter divorce from her third husband Tom Bates, before the home finally sold in August for $7.75 million.



After her and Phil’s separation, they briefly reunited between 2016 and 2019 before she married Tom.



Phil was also married to Jill Tavelman, 67, from 1984 to 1996 and they had daughter Lily Collins, 34.



The musician and Andrea Bertorelli, 72, were married from 1975 to 1980 and they have daughter Joely, 51, and 47-year-old son Simon.