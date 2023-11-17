Rap star Snoop Dogg says he's quit smoking

Snoop Dogg has quit smoking.
The 52-year-old rap star has taken to social media to reveal that he's decided to give up smoking.
Snoop wrote on Instagram: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”
The post featured a black-and-white photo of the rap legend, who was previously well-known for his habit.
Snoop - who has more than 82 million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "I’m giving up smoke."
Earlier this year, Snoop claimed that he was cutting back on smoking after he became a grandfather.
The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker told MailOnline in March: "Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways.
"The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?"
Prior to that, Snoop claimed that he smoked as many as 81 "blunts" - which is a cigar that replaces tobacco with marijuana - per day.
The rapper made the claim on social media after being asked about his smoking habits.
During a chat with fans back in 2018, Snoop wrote on X: "81 in a day - do tha math ! #snoopchat RT: @KaylaBradley1 How many blunts do you smoke in one hour? @SnoopDogg #snoopchat (sic)"
