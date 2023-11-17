224543
Entertainment  

Rap star Snoop Dogg says he's quit smoking

Snoop Dogg quits blazin'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 457844

Snoop Dogg has quit smoking.

The 52-year-old rap star has taken to social media to reveal that he's decided to give up smoking.

Snoop wrote on Instagram: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the rap legend, who was previously well-known for his habit.

Snoop - who has more than 82 million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "I’m giving up smoke."

Earlier this year, Snoop claimed that he was cutting back on smoking after he became a grandfather.

The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker told MailOnline in March: "Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways.

"The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?"

Prior to that, Snoop claimed that he smoked as many as 81 "blunts" - which is a cigar that replaces tobacco with marijuana - per day.

The rapper made the claim on social media after being asked about his smoking habits.

During a chat with fans back in 2018, Snoop wrote on X: "81 in a day - do tha math ! #snoopchat RT: @KaylaBradley1 How many blunts do you smoke in one hour? @SnoopDogg #snoopchat (sic)"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Fetch with friends

Fetch with friends

Must Watch | November 17, 2023

Dad transforms son's E-bike

Must Watch | November 17, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- November 17, 2023

Daily Dose | November 17, 2023

Snoop Dogg quits smoking

Showbiz | November 17, 2023

Amazing advertisements

Galleries | November 16, 2023


223188
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


223982
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223982