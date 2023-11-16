225399
Entertainment  

Donna Kelce says Taylor Swift and Travis are 'making their own story'

'Making their own story'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 457623

Donna Kelce says her son and Taylor Swift are "making their own story".

The 33-year-old singer has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, since September and his 71-year-old mom insisted she doesn't "even have to say anything" when it comes to their blossoming romance.

She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”

Donna recently managed to slip into a cinema to see Taylor's new 'Eras Tour' concert film in person, and after the screening she was recognised by a Swiftie who asked for a selfie.

She praised the "amazing" movie and revealed she got herself in a "pre-reserved" seat.

She added: “I thought, ‘This'll be a good bet... I'll go here and nobody'll know I'm here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like 'cause I have not been.”

With Thanksgiving coming up, she admitted there are no real plans for the holidays with her sons Travis and Jason busy with football.

She said: “They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday.

"I have always for the past, oh, 20 years gone to where they are, even in college.

"It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving.”

Donna recently admitted that her own sudden fame has come as a shock but she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.

She told People: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’

"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Second dinner

Second dinner

Must Watch | November 16, 2023

Derpy Xolo lets tongue hang out

Must Watch | November 16, 2023

Daily Dose- November 16, 2023

Daily Dose | November 16, 2023

Dean McDermott 'inflicted a lot of pain' on Tori Spelling

Showbiz | November 16, 2023

Amazing woodworking

Must Watch | November 15, 2023


223559
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
220782


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


225603
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224418



226082