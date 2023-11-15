225399
Brad Pitt has started introducing Ines de Ramon as his 'girlfriend', says insider

Brad, Ines getting serious?

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 457397

Brad Pitt thinks of Ines de Ramon as his "girlfriend", an insider has claimed.

The 59-year-old actor has 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former wife Angelina Jolie but an insider has now claimed that jewelry designer, Ines, 33, is his "first proper relationship" since the divorce and he is "very happy" with her.

The source told People: "They are in a good place. This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend. He's doing great with Ines.It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."

Despite this, an insider close to the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' star previously revealed that he was yet to introduce Ines to his children.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step. He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them."

Just prior to that, it was reported that things were good between the 'Fight Club' star and his girlfriend, but they are not in a "rush" with anything and are just enjoy exploring their similar interests together at the moment.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

The Hollywood star is "very careful" about his love life and he's determined to "let things grow naturally" with Ines.

The insider shared: "Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

