Matthew Perry to be honoured at real-life Central Perk coffeehouse

Matthew Perry will be "honoured" at the real-life Central Perk coffeehouse.



The former 'Friends' star - who was found dead at the age of 54 towards the end of last month in a suspected drowning - shot to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer in the NBC sitcom and was, as his character Chandler Bing, often seen frequenting the coffeehouse with his castmates and now the real-life version in Boston, Massachusetts on will pay tribute to him Tuesday (14.11.23).



In a statement, the coffeehouse said: "Central Perk Coffeehouse will distribute the Chandler Bing 'Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment' sleeve exclusively for the entire day, in honor of the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry."



While the shop is not trying to replicate the exact set seen on the famous New York-based show, bosses have explained that it is a re-imagining of what the hangout venue might look like if the series - which ran from 1994 until 2004 - was still in production in the present day.



Glen Coben, founder and principal designer of Glen and Co Architecture, said: "It's not about creating a replica of it, it's really looking at what it would look like today. It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024."



Matthew had struggled with addiction for a number of years and while there was no evidence of drugs at the scene, following his death,The Matthew Perry Foundation has been launched to help others struggling.



The funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA last week, just opposite where Matthew filmed his classic sitcom and attended by his 'Friends' co-stars.