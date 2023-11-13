'It really freaks me out': Taylor Swift reminds fans not to throw presents on stage

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift has warned fans not to throw gifts on stage as it "really freaks me out."



The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker, 33, was performing at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on Sunday at her delayed 'Eras Tour' show - which had been postponed from Friday due to bad weather - when she reminded fans of the dangers of lobbing items towards performers after a present landed next to her.



“Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries. It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift said.



“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage?



“I love you so much.”



Several high-profile musicians have been struck by objects while on stage, including Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles, whilst pop superstar Pink had a crowd member throw their mother's ashes towards her.



Taylor's gentle reminder comes after Adele told gig-goers to follow concert "etiquette."



The award-winning star jokingly dared her fans to throw an object at her during her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency at Ceasar's Palace.



Adele, 35, told the crowd: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) on stage? Have you seen it?



"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.



"Stop throwing things at the artist!"



Adele then shot a T-shirt into the crowd and giggled: "But you can shoot things at the audience!"



Prior to that, Bebe was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a phone that was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at a show in New York.



The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stagehands at Pier 17's The Rooftop venue rushed to help her.