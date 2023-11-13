Dua Lipa has gushed that collaborator Kevin Parker's band Tame Impala's 2015 LP 'Currents' "completely changed" her life.
The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has teamed up with Kevin on her latest single 'Houdini' and her upcoming third studio album - with the multi-instrumentalist serving as producer along with Danny L. Harle.
And it turns out Dua has been a longtime fan of the psychedelic outfit that inspired her new sound.
She told Triple J in an interview shared on Instagram: “In terms of things that I’m obsessed with, ‘Currents’ has been the soundtrack to my life.
“It’s one of my favourite albums ever, ever, ever. [It] was kind of like the gateway drug for me into Tame Impala. It completely changed my life and so it was very, very cool to be able to collaborate with him this way.”
She continued: “I’ve always looked up to [him] as someone that I’m really inspired by and [he] has always been on my dream board of people to work with.”
Dua, 28, says she and Kevin, 37, "gelled" really well in the studio and produced some "really fun" songs for the follow-up to 2020's 'Future Nostalgia'.
She added: “It kind of took us both by surprise how well we just gelled in the studio and how well it worked and how fun it was to collaborate with each other. We’ve made some really fun songs."
The ‘Levitating’ singer recently teased that the rest of the songs on the album are "quite different" to 'Houdini'.
She told iHeartRadio: “All other songs on the album are quite different, but they do have a very psychedelic throughline overall. ‘Houdini’ has so much electronic variety, but at same time, it has a lot of interesting instrumentation and feels very organic as well…that’s something I really wanted to convey on the album.”
Dua Lipa says Tame Impala's Currents 'completely changed' her life
Dua Lipa feels the 'Current'
Dua Lipa has gushed that collaborator Kevin Parker's band Tame Impala's 2015 LP 'Currents' "completely changed" her life.
More Entertainment News
Daily Dose- November 13, 2023
Sophie Turner returns to social media
Canadian memes- November 12, 2023
Disappointed by Morgan Wallen snub
- Off-ramp crash clearedPeachland - 7:21 am
- Caribou range doubledBC - 7:09 am
- Swift: don't throw giftsEntertainment - 7:02 am
- Dua Lipa feels the 'Current'Entertainment - 6:58 am
- SZA 'overwhelmed'Entertainment - 6:55 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]