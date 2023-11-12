Sophie Turner returns to social media

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sophie Turner has returned to social media for the first time since she split from Joe Jonas.



The 27-year-old actress - who has more than 14 million Instagram followers - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to help raise awareness of environmental issues.



Sophie - who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - told her followers: "Hi everyone! I have been asked to spread the word about positive power. And on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it’s something that I really wanted to raise awareness for."



The actress subsequently encouraged fans to "switch over, move over, to renewable energy and let nature provide us with power".



Sophie later added: "We need to let our leaders know this, that this is the future that we want for ourselves and for those we love, our children and our grandchildren."



The actress captioned her Instagram post: "#PositivePowerPartner It’s time we all spread the word and push for a Positive Power Plan. The time to transition to clean energy is now. When we speak out together, we can accelerate Positive Power. Check out the link in my bio to learn more. @wearepositivepower (sic)"



Sophie and Joe announced their split in September.



The celebrity duo - who tied the knot back in 2019 - said via a joint statement: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."