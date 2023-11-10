Taylor Swift cancels concert in Buenos Aires after boyfriend Travis Kelce arrives

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift has cancelled her concert in Buenos Aires.



The 33-year-old pop star was due to take to the stage at the Estadio River Plate stadium in the Argentinian capital on Friday (10.11.23) but pulled the plug just hours before the show was supposed to begin because of adverse weather but has rescheduled for Sunday.



In a statement, she said: "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer."



The 'Anti-Hero' songstress has been dating football star Travis Kelce, 34, since September and the cancellation came just hours after it was reported that he had touched down in the city to support her at her concert.



Earlier this week, a source close to the couple claimed that despite their hectic careers, they are still able to spend a lot of time alone together and have developed a "real connection" with one another.



The insider told UsWeekly: "Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection. They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games."



Just last week, Travis was asked if he is "in love" with the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker but remained coy and insisted that he is going to keep his relationship "personal" as he revealed that the last time they had seen each other was last week.



Speaking at a press conference in Germany on Friday (03.11.23), he said: "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there. I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."



Despite this, insiders have recently claimed that it is "obvious" to friends of the couple that the 'Anti-Hero' singer and the NFL star are "in love" with each other even though they have not publicly admitted it yet.



A source said: "They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love and that he makes her feel as if she doesn't have to "worry about anything" when they are together.