Reese Witherspoon's rep responds to rumours she's dating Kevin Costner

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Kevin Costner.



The 47-year-old actress was rumoured to have struck up a relationship with fellow Hollywood star Kevin, 68, following her divorce from Jim Toth earlier this year but it has now been confirmed that this is not the case.



A representative for the 'Legally Blonde' star told PageSix: "This story is completely fabricated and not true!"



Rumours began to circulate on social media that Reese was now dating 'The Bodyguard' actor - who ended his 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner just months ago - and went viral after the 'Naughty but Nice' asked followers in a poll on X if they believed the rumours were true.



Just weeks ago, 'The Morning Show' actress revealed that she had thrown herself into work to "feel less alone" as she battled personal issues but in the months after she split from Jim.



Speaking at her Hello Sunshine media company's Shine Away event in Los Angeles on Saturday, she explained: "I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work. I’m a person who fills my schedule with busyness so that I feel less alone or less nervous or less unsettled, like work has always been my bomb.



"And I started to realise that isn’t going to work for me; about a year ago I was like: ‘I was a robot and the robot broke'. I cried and cried ... It actually makes me feel very vulnerable sharing that with you all. But I think it's important."



Meanwhile, 'Yellowstone' actor Kevin had been locked in a bitter dispute with Christine since she filed to end their in May, but according to TMZ, the pair finally reached an agreement in September.



Although details of the settlement have not been revealed, sources told the outlet TMZ that Christine received more than was outlined in their pre-nuptial agreement."