Al Pacino agrees to pay Noor Alfallah $110K to find new home

Al Pacino has agreed to pay Noor Alfallah $110,000 to find her own home.



The 83-year-old actor recently reached a custody agreement with the mother of his four-month-old son Roman, and new details of the settlement details have now been revealed.



Although the couple insisted in September that Noor's filing for custody of Roman didn't mean they had split up, RadarOnline.com reports court documents showed the 'Godfather' star agreed to pay $55,000 to the 29-year-old beauty when she presents him with a lease agreement for a "new residence for her and Roman" and the remaining $55,000 when she shows evidence she has moved in.



The money is to be used to assist Noor with relocating to a new home "for her and Roman", as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses "that may be necessary for same."



It was previously revealed Al will pay Noor $30,000 a month in child support but the documents obtained by the outlet showed the 'Scent of a Woman' star felt it should be much lower and his partner wanted more, so they agreed to meet in the middle.



The veteran actor - who was revealed to have no life insurance - will also turn over his tax returns every year as he has agreed to pay an additional percentage of any income over $2.5 million.



Both sides have agreed not to discuss the court case in front of Roman, or speak negatively about the other.



The pair share legal custody of their son but Noor will have primary physical custody and the 'Heat' actor will receive visitation.



Al will put $15,000 per year in an education fund for the tot and both he and Noor will have an equal say in schooling decisions and extracurricular activities, as well as working together to determine holidays.



The 'Scarface' actor- who also has three adult children from previous relationships - has been paying $13,000 a month for a night nurse and will be solely responsible for any medical expenses outside insurance.