CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honour the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the acts hitting the stage.

Wilson is the leading nominee for the second year in a row, competing for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and the War and Treaty are among the performers scheduled to take the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The show airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the ceremony, which will feature a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Wilson is up for nine awards, including her collaborations with HARDY ("Wait in the Truck") and Jelly Roll (“Save Me”).

Rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll, who earlier this year topped the CMT Music Awards, has five nominations, including best new artist.

Other best new artist nominees are Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters.

More than 30 years after she won two Grammy Awards for “Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman could win a song of the year trophy from the Country Music Association, thanks to Luke Combs' cover.

