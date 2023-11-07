Danny Elfman denies allegations of sexual abuse

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Danny Elfman has denied allegations of sexual abuse.



The 70-year-old musician has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by two different women, with a second woman coming forward last month and claiming he abused her from 1997 to 2002 when she was a 21-year-old student at the New York Film Academy.



In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Elfman's lawyer Camille Vasquez claimed that Eflman "committed no sexual abuse, made no inappropriate advances and never inappropriately touched".



She added: "Recognizing that her absurd allegations would carry no weight in a court of law, Plaintiff and her attorneys chose to embark on a disinformation campaign, providing her dishonest Complaint to the media days before it was filed with the Court or became publicly available on the Court’s docket."



In the lawsuit, the woman claims to have met the composer - - who created 'The Simpsons' theme song, as well as the music for 'Wednesday', 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 'Spider-Man' and many other movies and TV shows - at a party in 1997 when she was a 21-year-old-old film student.



She claims he treated her as a "protege" and took to a variety of film events and even brought her to recording sessions when he was working on the score for 1997 movie 'Good Will Hunting'.



In the suit, the woman alleges when she was alone with him, Elfman would remove " all of his clothing until he was completely nude, and walked around nude in front of Plaintiff, exposing his genitals".



The lawsuit added: "Defendant Elfman expressed to Plaintiff that this was the only way he could work, be creative, and successful ... she had no choice but to always comply with his requests, and Plaintiff felt this was a condition of their continued relationship."



It comes after Elfman previously settled a lawsuit from composer Noma Abadi, who sued him in 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment. She accused him of harassing her in 2015 and 2016 and he agreed to pay her $830,0000 to settle the case, although Elfman denied anything untoward happened.



Rolling Stone magazine discovered a police report filed by the pianist in November 2017, in which she alleged the 70-year-old musician exposed himself and m********** in front of her, with LAPD categorising the allegations as "indecent exposure".



Elfman - who has daughters Lola and Mali with ex-wife Geri Eisenmenger and son Oliver with wife Bridget Fonda - denied the "vicious and wholly false allegations" and claimed the woman was out for revenge when he spurned her advances.