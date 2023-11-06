Former child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35

Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.
The actor - who was best known for starring in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI: Miami' - was found dead in a bedroom at his residence in Fontana, California, on Sunday.
Ellingson's cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy has already been scheduled for Monday.
The actor's father, Michael, has told TMZ that his son had struggled with drugs in the past. However, Michael insisted that he'd been doing much better in recent times and that the family have been shocked by his death.
Ellingson hadn't appeared on screen at all over the last decade.
By contrast, the former child star achieved significant success earlier in his career, when he starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin in the 2009 drama movie 'My Sister's Keeper'.
Ellingson also played the part of Kyle Harmon in 'CSI: Miami'.
Elsewhere, the actor had minor roles in a number of well-known shows, including appearances in 'General Hospital', 'That Was Then', 'Mad TV', 'Bones' and '24'.
Ellingson stepped back from the entertainment industry over the last ten years. However, he insisted in a 2009 interview that he didn't have any regrets about his experience of stardom, insisting that he enjoyed a "cool" childhood.
Ellingson told The Philippine Star: "I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends.
"I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on."
