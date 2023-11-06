224651
Calgary's Tate McRae to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' as musical guest

Calgary singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the musical guest of an upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live." 

McRae is set to perform on the Nov. 18 edition of the show, which will be hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

"SNL" announced the pairing on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

McRae first gained recognition as a finalist on the televised U.S. dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance."

She released her debut album "I Used To Think I Could Fly" in 2022 and her single "greedy," released earlier this year, hit more than 260 million streams on Spotify. 

"Saturday Night Live" airs on NBC and Global TV. 

223820


224377
