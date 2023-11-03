224014
Al Pacino to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month child support

Al Pacino will pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support.

The couple reached a settlement last month after the 29-year-old beauty had filed a petition asking for physical custody of their four-month-old son Roman, and now details of the arrangement have been made public, including that the 'Godfather' star will give his partner a $110,000 upfront payment and he may have to pay up to an additional $90,000 a year depending on his earnings.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple - who have insisted they are still together despite the legal move - will share legal custody of their son but Noor will have primary physical custody and the 83-year-old actor will receive visitation.

Al will put $15,000 per year in an education fund for the tot and both he and Noor will have an equal say in schooling decisions and extracurricular activities, as well as working together to determine holidays.

The 'Scarface' actor- who also has three adult children from previous relationships - has been paying $13,000 a month for a night nurse and will be solely responsible for any medical expenses outside insurance.

In the original paperwork, Noor agreed to give Al joint legal custody of Roman, which would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education and religion.

Also included with the filing was a voluntary declaration of parentage which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son.

Noor's filing led to speculation she had split from the 'Scent of a Woman' actor after over a year together, but a spokesperson for the Oscar-winning star insisted that wasn't the case.

The representative told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman.

“They are still together.”

