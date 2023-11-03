Joss Stone secretly married last week

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Joss Stone has married.



The 'Super Duper Love' singer revealed she and partner Cody DaLuz - with whom she has daughter Violet, two, and 11-month-old son Shackleton - secretly tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, not long after she received a "good omen" about tying the knot.



Josh has been working with Dave Stewart on the score for the stage show 'The Time Travellers Wife' and she revealed she almost caught a bouquet of bridal flowers while in the audience for the production, so took it as a sign about her own nuptials.



Speaking to 5 News' Tessa Chapman, she said: "OK, I'll tell you something magical, really truly. You know when she throws the flowers at the end?



"They came to me and I almost reached out for them to catch the flowers - this is when she gets married and they do the whole thing and that's the end of the first act - and they sort of fell down here and there was an empty seat - the only empty seat in the whole place.



"And no one went to pick them up and I was like, well they were for me! So I picked them up and everyone was like, yay!!!



"Anyway, I went home to Nashville and we got married last Thursday.



"And I thought it was a good omen!"



Even the production's director, Bill Buckhurst was shocked by her revelation.



He exclaimed: "Did you? But you're married aren't you?"



Joss replied: "No, I wasn't married."



Bill said: "Wow, that’s proper magic."



Joss said: "I know I just thought, it’s gotta be a good sign.



"You know when you say when you do that and the person who catches it...I know I didn't catch it but I feel like that was part of the..."



Bill noted: "Normally they don't got as far as row four so…"



Joss said: "I was so shy of them I was like 'oh my god' they're totally for me they're for me."