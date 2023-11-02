'Letterkenny' to end with Season 12, dropping Christmas Day

Photo: The Canadian Press "Letterkenny," Crave's ode to small town antics, will wrap up after its twelfth season later this year. The cast and crew of Letterkenny accepts the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Bell Media says six new episodes will hit the streaming service on Christmas Day, tying a bow on the Canadian comedy.

The final season will see the town contend with a country music hit and a new nightclub.

"Letterkenny" was Crave's first original series, launching in 2016 based on the web series "Letterkenny Problems."

Since then, it's been picked up by Hulu in the United States and Crave launched a spinoff, "Shoresy."

Bell says the world of "Letterkenny" will live on through "Shoresy."