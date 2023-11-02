Madonna urged 'not to push herself' by her kids after hospitalisation amid massive area tour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madonna has been urged not to "push herself" by her children following her recent hospitalisation.



The 65-year-old pop icon - who has Lourdes, 27, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and is also the adoptive mother to David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere - suffered a "serious bacterial infection" earlier this year but recently kicked off her 'Celebration' tour although her children are said to still be mindful about her welfare.



A source told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour. They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be."



In October, the 'Like A Virgin' songstress took to the stage at London's O2 Arena as part of her tour and after being joined by five of her kids, pointed out David's mother was amongst the faces projected onto the screens and noted that she had been "saved" by her brood.



She said: "It's such an honour for me to not only perform with my children every night on the stage but also pay tribute to his mother and hopefully everyone's mother.



"We all have motherly connections with one way or another and my children always say to me, 'Thank you mom for giving us a better life', and I say to them, 'No you, you saved me.' "



Madonna's manager Guy Oseary was the first to break the news of her health condition, as he took to Instagram on 28 June to explain to fans that all commitments would be "paused" for the foreseeable future.



At the time, he wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.



“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”