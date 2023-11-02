224242
Entertainment  

Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour to Vancouver for three nights in December 2024

Swift coming to Vancouver

The Canadian Press - | Story: 455259

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver for three nights next December.

The concerts are slated for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place.

Rogers Communications, which is a presenting sponsor, says Swifties can register for tickets on the Verified Fan website this Saturday and Sunday, and the sale will begin Nov. 9.

Swift began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.

Canada was initially left off the schedule, but she announced this summer that she would head to Toronto for six dates in November 2024.

Since then, a concert film version of the performance, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221329


TheTango.net
Dua Lipa teases comeback single

Dua Lipa teases comeback single

Music | November 02, 2023

Home-made bungee

Must Watch | November 02, 2023

Double the trouble

Must Watch | November 02, 2023

Daily Dose- November 2, 2023

Daily Dose | November 02, 2023

Alec Baldwin 'done' having kids at 65

Showbiz | November 02, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


224377
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada