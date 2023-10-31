Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars break silence over his death: ‘We’re so utterly devastated’

Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars have broken their silence to say they are “so utterly devastated” by his shock death.
Sources had said the late Chandler Bing actor’s co-stars David Schwimmer, 56, Jennifer Aniston, 54, Courteney Cox, 59, Lisa Kudrow, 60, and Matt LeBlanc, 56, have spent the last day crafting a joint statement to express their grief and pay tribute to their tragic co-star after he was found dead in his hot tub.
They said in a note released on Monday: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates.
“We are a family.
“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.
“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
The message was signed by each of Matthew’s old friends.
He was found in the jacuzzi in the backyard of his $6 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles aged 54 on Saturday and even though it is feared he died from drowning, an official cause of death may take weeks to be confirmed by the medical examiner.
Insiders said Matthew’s ‘Friends’ co-stars were crushed by the shock news of his death.
One told Page Six: “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was – their brother.
“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times.
“And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”
Matthew had a particularly close relationship with Jennifer, who played Rachel Green on ‘Friends’.
He admitted he started off wanting to date her, but his crush instead developed into a close friendship as she supported him throughout his stints in rehab amid his drink and drug addictions.
Matthew told Diane Sawyer in 2022 about the actress’ help: “She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.”
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars have broken their silence to say they are “so utterly devastated” by his shock death.
