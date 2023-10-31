Justin Timberlake ‘flees’ to Mexico as trolls brand him ‘cheat’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Justin Timberlake has reportedly “fled” to Mexico as trolls continue to brand him a “cheat.”



The former *NSYNC star, 42, has been attacked online since his ex Britney Spears, 41, accused him of pushing her to abort his baby and having flings behind her back with two famous women when they dated from 1999 to 2002.



Justin has now been spotted touching down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his landing captured in photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Monday.



He was seen getting off a private jet wearing a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, white sneakers and a baseball cap and sunglasses resting on the hat’s brim.



Justin was also snapped carrying his youngest son Phineas, three, from the plane to a golf cart.



The Mail reported he is in Mexico for a family vacation, and said his actress wife Jessica Biel, 41, and their other son, eight-year-old Silas, were also likely to be there.



It’s the first time the ‘Cry Me a River’ singer has been seen in public since the release of Britney’s ‘The Woman in Me’ memoir.



Justin recently disabled the comments sections on his Instagram account in the wake of the backlash against him from the singer’s fans after she shamed him in her book.



A source told Page Six he made the move due to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his posts.



His wife Jessica also recently slapped a limit on her Instagram comments as she continues to be trolled for staying married to Justin in the wake of Britney’s allegations.



In the comments section of Jessica’s latest Instagram post, dated 21 August, she was swarmed by angry Britney fans for allegedly “dismissing” the singer’s alleged traumas throughout her relationship with Justin.



Many asked her why she was still with the “cheat” – though others defended the mum-of-two and branded it “harassment.”



Britney said she terminated Justin’s baby as he “didn’t want to be a father” when they were together and said she wanted to keep the child.



Sources have also said the book coming out marred Justin’s 11th wedding anniversary with Jessica on Oct. 19.