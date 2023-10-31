Matthew Perry was found with head underwater in hot tub by bystander

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Matthew Perry was found with his head underwater by a “bystander” who desperately tried to get him oxygen.



The ‘Friends’ actor, who died aged 54 on Saturday in a suspected drowning in the hot tub in the backyard of his $6 million ranch after years of battling drink and drug addictions, was found submerged in the jacuzzi by an onlooker before firefighters arrived at the scene, emergency workers revealed on Monday.



Despite the onlooker repositioning Matthew, he was already dead when the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at his Pacific Palisades home.



Captain Erik Scott from the Los Angeles Fire Department said: “Los Angeles City Firefighters responded (and) found an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub.



“A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival.



“A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.



“The circumstances are under investigation by the LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly.”



An LAFD spokesperson added in a statement: “An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival.



“The patient was found by a bystander who had re-positioned the victim where the head was out of water.



“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased.”



Police have confirmed Matthew’s is being investigated but there were no signs of foul play.



Matthew’s assistant is reported to have urgently called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.



The 15-second dispatch audio clip refers to a drowning — known as an Emergency Medical Situation 9.



A first responder said: “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”