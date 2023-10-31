Elizabeth Banks puts her avoidance of Botox down to ‘really high’ self-esteem

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Elizabeth Banks says her “really high” self-esteem has stopped her turning to Botox.



The ‘Hunger Games’ actress, 49, who has two children born via surrogacy with her sportswriter husband Max Handelman, 50, said she is intending to keep her looks natural as she heads towards her 50th in February.



She told UsWeekly: “I’m an all natural beauty. Nothing’s ever gone in here, you can tell.



“And that’s because my self-esteem is really high. I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look.”



Elizabeth added about how she takes a holistic approach to her skincare, focusing on “hydration, more water, sleep, diet and exercise.”



She said: “I’ve really come to understand that so much of (skincare) is what’s inside as much as the outside.



“To me, I find that when I don’t go outside every day, when I don’t exercise, my mental health deteriorates.



“When your mental health deteriorates, your self-esteem goes with it. Suddenly, all my habits are out the window.”



Earlier this year, Elizabeth said “ageing is a privilege”, telling People: “We live in a society that loves and values youth and beauty.



“I get it. I love looking at beautiful young people too.



“I like to remind people, you’re never going to look as good as you do today, right now, because aging is a privilege.



“It’s better than the alternative, right? You want to age, trust me.”



The actress has been a long-time backer of ageing naturally and in 2019 told Dax Shepard she never plans to get work done.



She added on the 48-year-old actor’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast: “I’m trying to age gracefully.



“That’s something I will happily say to everyone like I have not put anything in my face, I’ve never had a needle in my face… I’m really uninterested.



“I feel the way about those kinds of (plastic surgery) doctors as I do about a lot of things, like, you are putting your livelihood and your life into their hands and who knows what could go wrong… like why am I doing that?



“And then I’ve also had friends and my sister who like, have faced cancer and have had surgeries and stuff and you’re like, why would I voluntarily put myself under a knife and like anaesthesia and all that?



“It’s all so dangerous, is my point.”