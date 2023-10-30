223427
Entertainment  

Seth Rogen, Jennifer Robertson join CBC's 'The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down'

Finding nation's best potter

The Canadian Press - | Story: 454718

Actors Seth Rogen and Jennifer Robertson have joined an upcoming CBC reality show that will crown Canada's top potter. 

Rogen, who creates his own pottery when he’s not making movies, will serve as executive producer and guest judge on “The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down.”

Robertson, known for playing Jocelyn Schitt on the hit CBC TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” will host the competition that will put 10 amateur potters to the ultimate test.

Vancouver-based artist and ceramics instructor Brendan Tang and ceramicist and educator Natalie Waddell from Toronto will also serve as judges on the show.

CBC says the series, inspired by the U.K.’s “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” was filmed this summer in Rogen’s hometown of Vancouver.

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” will broadcast in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem sometime in the winter 2024. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

221330


TheTango.net
Creative Halloween costumes

Creative Halloween costumes

Galleries | October 30, 2023

The impossible parking spot

Must Watch | October 30, 2023

Red rose candy apples

Must Watch | October 30, 2023

Untangling goats

Must Watch | October 30, 2023

Fake brands

Galleries | October 30, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


222707
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224366