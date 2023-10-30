Spice Girls to earn £1m each for 30th anniversary Netflix documentary

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to pocket £1 million each for a 30th anniversary Netflix documentary.



The iconic 90s girl group - comprising Geri Horner, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham - are set for a bumper pay cheque to mark the milestone.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The pop legends are excited to mark the milestone celebration and think this is the perfect way to do it.



"The documentary will have high production values, and the performance ideas are being explored, with Glastonbury 2024 being an obvious option.



“Getting all five women to the table is a huge coup, and fortunately Netflix has deep enough pockets to entice top talent."



It's even been suggested they could give a one-off performance for the documentary.



The insider added: “They’re all proud of what they achieved in the band and are excited to look back at old footage and relive fond memories.



“The finer details are being ironed out and a performance of some kind will be the icing on the cake.”



Victoria, aka Posh Spice, appears alongside her husband David Beckham in his four-part Netflix docuseries 'Beckham', which has spent three weeks at the top of the Netflix chart and has proved a huge hit.



It's also been reported that Victoria could land her own documentary following the success of 'Beckham'.



The documentary would spotlight Victoria's rise in the fashion world, from her days as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls to building her fashion and beauty empire, all while being a mother of four.